Wow! This is how Anuj and Anupamaa prepped themselves for the college romance

Here in this piece of article information we bring to you the glimpses of Anupamaa and Anuj’s how they prepped up for their romance in college.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 16:27
Wow! This is how Anuj and Anupamaa prepped themselves for the college romance

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues overall from domestic violence to live-in relationships to family issues.   

As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Along with their fans, even Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly cannot keep calm

Also read: Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj relived their college memories

As earlier we have reported to you, that Anupamaa Joshi aka Rupali Ganguly and Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna were all excited to relive their college moments before taking their nuptial vows. Gaurav had uploaded the video with Rupali and captioned it as “As schools n colleges have reopened again after so long….” Baazigar’s song “Kitabe bahut si” is being played in the background. They both are seen dancing. Gaurav acts like a professor and Anupamaa, as the student.

Check out his!

But here in this piece of article information we bring to you the glimpses of Anupamaa and Anuj’s how they prepped up for their romance in college also we saw that staff in the college were quite happy to national crush – Anuj aka Gaurav at their Gaurav in their premises.

Check out here!

Also read:

Apart from this, their bike ride video has gone viral over the social media. Have a look.

 

And recently, the glimpses of their first date have gone super duper viral wherein they are looking super duper romantic.

Have a look at these glimpses.

Well, aren’t the glimpses very romantic and adorable to see?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    
 

Star Plus Anupama Anuj Vanraj Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Pandey Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Production Disney Hotstar Alpana Buch Maan maan ki paheli date TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 16:27

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Swaran Ghar: High-Voltage Drama! Swaran confronts Amber for meeting Nimmo
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
Big development! Court extends stay on summons to Salman Khan in criminal intimidation case
MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court, in connection with the alleged misbehavior of a journalist in the year 2019, through a...
Anupamaa: Court Drama! Vanraj to confront Anupamaa in the courtroom over children’s custody
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on...
Udaariyaan: Interesting! Fateh masterplans for Tanya while Jasmine suspicious about Angad
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV.  It is among the top shows on the TRP...
Woh Toh Hai Albela: SHOCKING! Saroj blames Kanha for Chiru’s death
MUMBAI: The upcoming track of Star Bharat’s popular serial Woh Toh Hai Albela will showcase interesting twists and...
EXCLUSIVE! Bubbly's MASTERPLAN against Vaibhav Kapoor to find proofs against him in Sony TV's Kaamnaa
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Kaamnaa is going through some interesting twists and turns in the story. The current track is...
Recent Stories
salman
Big development! Court extends stay on summons to Salman Khan in criminal intimidation case
Latest Video