Wow! This is how Anuj and Anupamaa prepped themselves for the college romance

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues overall from domestic violence to live-in relationships to family issues.

As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Along with their fans, even Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly cannot keep calm

Also read: Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj relived their college memories

As earlier we have reported to you, that Anupamaa Joshi aka Rupali Ganguly and Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna were all excited to relive their college moments before taking their nuptial vows. Gaurav had uploaded the video with Rupali and captioned it as “As schools n colleges have reopened again after so long….” Baazigar’s song “Kitabe bahut si” is being played in the background. They both are seen dancing. Gaurav acts like a professor and Anupamaa, as the student.

Check out his!

But here in this piece of article information we bring to you the glimpses of Anupamaa and Anuj’s how they prepped up for their romance in college also we saw that staff in the college were quite happy to national crush – Anuj aka Gaurav at their Gaurav in their premises.

Check out here!

Also read:

Apart from this, their bike ride video has gone viral over the social media. Have a look.

And recently, the glimpses of their first date have gone super duper viral wherein they are looking super duper romantic.

Have a look at these glimpses.

Well, aren’t the glimpses very romantic and adorable to see?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



