WOW! This is how Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia was DISCOVERED

MUMBAI : Gaurav Khanna is currently ruling several hearts with his performance as Anuj Kapadia in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actor recently entered the show as Anupamaa's college friend and her one-sided lover.

Gaurav has been hailed for his performance in the show and also his on-screen chemistry with Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa has been loved by the viewers.

ALSO READ: Anupama: MAJOR TWIST! Anuj turns Vanraj's rival in business

The talented actor has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

Gaurav has previously worked in shows like Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan, Meri Doli Tere Aangna, Bhabhi, Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, Jeevan Saathi, C.I.D, among others.

It's been more than a decade since Gaurav has been a part of the showbiz world.

Well, no one from the actor's family hail from the showbiz world but still, Gaurav managed to create a name for himself.

There is an interesting story behind how Gaurav stepped into the showbiz world.

Well, apparently, Gaurav who hails from Kanpur had come to Mumbai to give his CAT exam.

A few years later, the actor was seen working out in a gym by someone who thought he was a model.

That person offered Gaurav some work for a Star One show. That's how he got his first break in the television industry.

The actor was seen in the show called Siddhant, and Gaurav played the role of Tanmay Bakshi in it.

Well, since then there was no looking back.

Gaurav has many amazing shows in his kitty and he is doing quite well for himself.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupama: MAJOR TWIST! Anuj turns Vanraj's rival in business

