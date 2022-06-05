Wow! This is how Anupamaa flaunted her mehendi design for her dream wedding with Anuj | Deets Inside

Check out here in this article the mehendi design of Anupamaa which has designed on her hand for her dream wedding with Anuj.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 19:01
anuj-anupa

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues overall from domestic violence to live-in relationships to family issues.   

As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Along with their fans, even Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly cannot keep calm as they both are going to get hitched soon and will be known as Mr and Mrs Anuj Kapadia.

Also read: Delightful! Have a look at these pictures of Anupamaa and Anuj’s sangeet; Mika Singh gives special performance

As earlier we reported to you about the pictures of Anupamaa’s sangeet picture along with her family and Mika Singh. The ace singer would be promoting his upcoming show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, which would be aired on Star Bharat. Well, in the pictures, Mika is surrounded by the Shah family who are dressed up and color coordinated in magenta pink and lavender for the sangeet ceremony. Mika wore a yellow long jacket with a black tee and pants.

Check here!

 

 

But also in the earlier we had reportedly to you that Anupamaa’s mehndi is slightly visible but now in this report we bring to you an update regarding her mehendi of the back hand, as Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa took to her social media and shared the glimpse of the same.

Have a look at the screenshot!

Also read: Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj enjoyed their first date, glimpses go viral

So, guys, how much are you excited to see the wedding occasions of #MaAn?

Do let us know your views.

Till then keep reading the space for more updates and news.

Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Latest Video