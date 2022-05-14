Wow! This is how Gungun aka Yesha is beating the heat on the set of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is immensely loved by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

In this video, we see that Yesha who plays the character of Gungun has a perfect hack for viewers to beat the scorching heat this summer. Take a look at the video to see what the actress is up to!

Meanwhile in the track will see that, Gungun asks Anubhav to take his decision because ultimately, he loves her (Gungun) and so he should make a decision about who will stay with him. Thus, the story spices up.

Anubhav can't go against his family but at the same time, he cannot deny his responsibility towards Gungun because he loves her and accepts her as his wife.

So, how Anubhav will choose Gungun over Akriti is going to be super exciting to watch in the next episodes!

