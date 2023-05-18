WOW! This is how Jay Soni transforms himself into Abhinav Sharma in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Jay Soni gives a sneak peek on how he transforms himself as Abhinav Sharma in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leaving the fans all excited.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 11:36
Abhinav Sharma

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going through some interesting twists and turns in the story. 

We all know that Akshara and Abhimanyu's lives have always seen so many ups and downs. 

With a lot of hustle and bustle going on, the viewers can only expect more and more drama in the upcoming episodes. 

Jay Soni entered the show a few months ago. The actor is seen in the pivotal role of Abhinav Sharma in the drama series. 

The actor's performance is praised by the viewers. 

Jay's character has changed big time in the show.

Well, the actor often gives glimpses of whatever happens on the set. 

And now, Jay has shared the BTS video where he reveals what it takes to get into the character of Abhinav. 

Take a look:

Jay is leaving no stone unturned to make his character extremely impactful and hit among the viewers. 

Before Yeh Rishta, Jay has been a part of shows like Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki, Sasuraal Genda Phool, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag and many more. 

 ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Abhimanyu gets to know Abhir's truth; stays quiet

StarPlus Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohsin Khan Harshad Chopda Kaira AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mrunal Jain Mayank Verma Kashish Rai Nisha Nagpal Neeraj Goswami Hiba Nawab Jay Soni TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 11:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: High Voltage Drama! Ali and Hatim get in a tiff
MUMBAI : SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Challenge! Sanjot confronts Tavleen, the latter challenges Sanjot
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Cannes 2023: Uff! Mrunal Thakur stuns in a black swimsuit with lace trousers in her first look
MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted yesterday saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet...
What? Did Pranali Rathod reveal Harshad Chopda’s real life nickname ? Find out what!
MUMBAI : In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Ashwin and Dipti get a shocking news
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Anupamaa: OMG! Maya leaves Anupama in a dilemma as Samar and Dimpy’s marriage functions would take place in the Kapadia mansion
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Mrunal Thakur
Cannes 2023: Uff! Mrunal Thakur stuns in a black swimsuit with lace trousers in her first look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Find out what
What? Did Pranali Rathod reveal Harshad Chopda’s real life nickname ? Find out what!
Rohit Choudhary
EXCLUSIVE! Rohit Choudhary bags Dangal TV's Bindya Sarkar by Jay Mehta Productions
Bigg Boss contestant
Cannes 2023: Whoa! This former Bigg Boss contestant to make her red carpet debut
Amish Tripathi
Congratulations! Bestselling author Amish Tripathi ties the knot for the second time in London
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Sanya Malhotra , Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav to grace the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie “Kathal”
FAHMAAN KHAN
What! Fahmaan Khan confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals this reason for not doing the show