WOW! This is how Jay Soni transforms himself into Abhinav Sharma in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going through some interesting twists and turns in the story.

We all know that Akshara and Abhimanyu's lives have always seen so many ups and downs.

With a lot of hustle and bustle going on, the viewers can only expect more and more drama in the upcoming episodes.

Jay Soni entered the show a few months ago. The actor is seen in the pivotal role of Abhinav Sharma in the drama series.

The actor's performance is praised by the viewers.

Jay's character has changed big time in the show.

Well, the actor often gives glimpses of whatever happens on the set.

And now, Jay has shared the BTS video where he reveals what it takes to get into the character of Abhinav.

Take a look:

Jay is leaving no stone unturned to make his character extremely impactful and hit among the viewers.

Before Yeh Rishta, Jay has been a part of shows like Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki, Sasuraal Genda Phool, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag and many more.

