Wow! This is how Kundali Bhagya's Twinkle Vasisht is prepping for her upcoming wedding, check it out

MUMBAI: Twinkle Vasisht became a household name for her character Kritika in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress portrayed the role of Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar's sister in the show. A while ago Twinkle made her relationship official on social media, leaving her fans jumping with joy. She also shared several glimpses of her bachelorette trip to Thailand with friends.

Now, it looks like Twinkle has begun preps for her upcoming wedding. The Kundali Bhagya actress has shared a picture of what her meal looks like as she begins dieting for her wedding. She captioned the picture, “Time to start dieting for the wedding”

Speaking about Harsh, Twinkle had earlier said, “His name is Harsh Tuli and I am dating him since 5 years. He is a Delhi-based hotelier and an entrepreneur."

