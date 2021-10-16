WOW! This is how Mohsin Khan has kickstarted his PRE-BIRTHDAY celebrations post wrapping up Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan recently wrapped up the shoot of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai.

The actor who was a part of the show for 5 years bid adieu to it after acing the role and creating a place in everyone's heart.

The handsome hunk who became a household name as Kartik Goenka from the show had shared several memories from the last day of his shoot on the sets.

Well, Mohsin seems to be in a chilled out mood post his wrap up of the show.

The actor is spending quality time with his family.

We all know that Mohsin's birthday is just a few days away. While fans are extremely excited, Mohsin has already started the pre-birthday celebrations.

The actor shared a few pictures from his pre-birthday celebrations as he creates some wonderful memories with his family.

Take a look:

It seems Mohsin will be spending the most special day of his life with his loved ones.

The actor is these days often seen spending time with his nephew and keeps posting adorable pictures with the little one.

