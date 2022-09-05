Wow! This is how Munawar Faruqui stole the limelight during the Lock Upp party

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive, was launched on MX Player and Alt Balaji.

The audience has given it a thumbs-up. Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut on the show as a host. She guides the contestants. The entire concept is a setup in jail.

Karan Kundrra as jailor did a fabulous job and he entertained the audiences and whenever he came on the show the viewership shot to another level.

The show finally came to an end and Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the show and there were no guesses there as since day one he played the game well and was called the mastermind of the show.

He got the maximum vote and took the trophy home with 20 Lakhs prize money and also won a car.

The one thing that the audience loved about him was the simplicity and honesty that he had in him which won the hearts of the audience.

Recently, the makers of the show had organized a party where the contestants and the ace producer, Hosts, were seen having fun at the party.

The man who stole the scene was Munawar Faruqui where his simplicity once again won the hearts of the audience as he dressed up in a simple way and he interacted with the media with a lot of respect and dignity.

Netizens have commented saying that though he has turned out to be the winner of the reality show there is no negativeness or attitude in him and his down to earth nature is what they love about him.

If one sees the photos and videos of Munawar in the party no one would say that he would be the winner of the show as he looked so simple.

Well, no doubt that Munawar has won the hearts and he deserved to win the show.

