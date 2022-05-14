Wow! This is how Rohit Suchanti flaunted his latest style | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame with his portrayal of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shaadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram story wherein he reposted a video where he was seen flaunting his coolest style. The original video was titled as, "Aaj toh style hi alag hai." To which he replied hahaga yus

Check out the glimpse.

Well, in this video he is looking smoking hot. And in the background, the song ‘Hudd Hudd Dabangg’ from Salman Khan's film plays.

Talking about his show, there are lots of ups and downs going on in Rishi and Lakshmi’s lives.

Well, what is your take on this? Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.



