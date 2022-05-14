Wow! This is how Rohit Suchanti flaunted his latest style | Deets Inside

Check out here in this article, the latest style flaunted by Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi of Zee TV serial - Bhagya Lakshmi.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 04:30
Rohit Suchanti

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame with his portrayal of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shaadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Also read: OMG! Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi dances with this actress; no, it is not Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram story wherein he reposted a video where he was seen flaunting his coolest style. The original video was titled as, "Aaj toh style hi alag hai." To which he replied hahaga yus 

Check out the glimpse.

Well, in this video he is looking smoking hot.  And in the background, the song ‘Hudd Hudd Dabangg’ from Salman Khan's film plays.

Also read: Interesting! Rohit Suchanti could have stepped into Jim Sarbh's shoes in Padmaavat; here is proof

Talking about his show, there are lots of ups and downs going on in Rishi and Lakshmi’s lives.

Well, what is your take on this? Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.


 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 04:30

