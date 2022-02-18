WOW! I’m happy that everyone's efforts are paying off: Tejasswi Prakash on the audience response for Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Naagin has become a cult TV show and over the seasons, the audience cannot have enough of the fantasy supernatural thriller.

(Also Read: Backlash! This is how Tejasswi Prakash reacts to the criticisms of bagging ‘Naagin 6’)

The 6th season of the show premiered on February 12 and has been the topic of discussion for its non-Naagin theme. While it has always been about a Naagin taking her personal revenge, this time around, she will be seen avenging the whole country from the clutches of a deadly pandemic.

Tejasswi Prakash plays the lead role of Pratha, a hard-working and humble girl, who gets pulled into a situation that she does not ask for. And her humble girl-next-door girl performance has won over her fans and many others too.

Other actors of the cast include Simba Nagpal and Maheck Chahal among others. And she is extremely happy with the buzz that the show has generated.

Tejasswi shared, "I was super excited but also nervous, because Naagin is a huge project to carry. So I am extremely elated that people are loving me on the show. Expectations are high and there is pressure as well to carry the franchise forward. And I am obviously happy that everyone's efforts are paying off."

CREDIT: TOI