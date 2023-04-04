WOW! From Iftar Parties on Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal to Ajooni, Check out the list of shows that hosted Iftaar parties!

MUMBAI: Actors of the entertainment world live glamorous lives and everything in their lives is nearly perfect. And it is true to an extent, but these actors also have

a life that’s away from glamor and one that comes alive when the cameras are off.

The holy month of Ramadan is a festival celebrated with joy, but many celebrities are busy with their hectic schedules and are often busy to go celebrating with their

families.

The grand and scrumptious Iftar meals are probably one of the events most looked forward to during the holy month of Ramzan. With several shows and actors in the

television space whole-heartedly supporting the rituals of this holy month, but being busy celebrating with their families, many people are celebrating Iftar on the

sets, some often thrown by production houses or stars. Check out the Iftar celebrations on sets here:

Ajooni- Frames Productions

There were Iftar celebrations on the sets of Ajooni and all the co-stars including Shoaib Ibrahim, and Ayushi Khurana celebrated Iftar.

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2- Balaji Telefilms



The new cast of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, celebrated including Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai, and more celebrated Iftar on the sets.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah-Neela Telefilms



The cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also celebrated Iftar on the sets of the show, and actors from the sets took to share the photos on their social media as

well.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal- Beyond Dreams Productions/ Karan Kundra



Karan Kundra, who stars as Veer, threw an Iftar party for the cast and crew of the show and they also took to share the pictures online.

It was amazing to have such beautiful celebrations on the sets of shows, either thrown by the production house or actors.

