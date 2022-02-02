WOW! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan has become the boss lady; Check out her new look

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Imlie ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

In the picture fans are surprised to see the character of Imlie played by Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the blazer look that literally gives boss vibes. Moreover in the show we have seen her as a simple and docile character. However, looking at her transformation she has stunned viewers. Also, fans are speculating this transformation has something to do with the upcoming track? Take a look at this picture right away!

In the previous episode, Anu decides to file a case on the Tripathi family as she wants Malini to get her rights. On the other hand, Imlie, Aryan, and Aditya come back to Delhi, and the villagers promise Imlie that they will never get a girl married forcefully and that this system will be stopped in the village.

