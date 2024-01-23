Wow! Imlie to churn out special Ram-Sita track to celebrate the historic Ram Mandir was consecration in Ayodhya (Watch Video)

MUMBAI: Ram Mandir was consecrated yesterday (January 22) after a period of 500 years and was a historic moment for the entire nation. People from all walks of life visited the temple and there were many Bollywood celebrities too who attended the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the divine temple and a public holiday was declared to mark this occasion.

As we all know, our daily soaps celebrate almost all the festivities which the nation observes. From Ganesh celebrations to Diwali, there are special tracks churned out to celebrate the occasions. And as this epic day was announced, there is a special storyline which is being made by the makers of Imlie. (Also Read: Imlie 22nd January 2024 Written Episode Update: Meera’s True Identity Gets Revealed)

There is a new drama which will air and Adrija Roy, who plays the lead actress Imlie in the show, took to her social media handle to share the same. The glimpse defines Sai Ketan Rao’s character Agastya as chandan and Imlie as water. It seems like a special Ram – Sita track which will be churned out as a mark to celebrate this momentous feat!

Take a look:

