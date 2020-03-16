Wow! Imlie meets this iconic character from the upcoming show, Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial 'Ishti Kutum'.

In this video, we see that Ulka Gupta, who plays the lead role in the upcoming show, Banni Chow Home Delivery has come on the sets of 'Imlie' to promote her show. Take a look at this video to see their amazing collaboration.

The shooting for the new show Banni Chow Home Delivery is going on in full swing. The show is all set to come in the month of June. Moreover, Ulka Gupta is paired opposite Pravisht Mishra in the show. Also, Payal Gupta, Priyank Tatariya, Alpesh Dixit, and Palak Jhaveri have joined the cast of the show.

