WOW! Imlie’s Aditya Aka Fahmaan Khan is gearing up for his big birthday, and this is how Sumbul started the celebrations early!



MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Cheeni and Aryan's camaraderie has become the talk of the town.

The die-hard fans go gaga over the adorable chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and often tag them as one of the cutest couples in the telly town.

The fans have even created ship names for the couple, like #AryLie and #SumAan. The fans have long speculated that both of them are in a relationship but the actress in a recent interview has cleared the buzz by saying that Fahmaan and she are just good friends.

But unfortunately, the hit duo announced that they would be leaving the show post leap in a sad and emotional goodbye video and it really broke the fan’s hearts but they understood.

Happy times have come over as the cast of Imlie is gearing up to celebrate the big birthday of Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan. Fahman’s birthday falls on the 4th of September and the he has started the countdown with none other than Sumbul.

He took to instagram to share his birthday countdown. Check out the post here:



But talking about the future storyline, we will see that Cheeni is saved by Imlie and Aryan after a dreaded accident. The show is about to take a leap of nine months and later on Imlie will have a baby girl!

Meanwhile, Malini will create trouble for Imlie-Aryan but it turns out to be fatal for all of them. Imlie saves an unconscious Cheeni, but when Cheeni wakes up, she sees Imlie running away from her to save her own daughter. Cheeni feels Imlie loves her less because she now has a daughter of her own. Imlie-Aryan will have a last goodbye moment and then lose their lives.

Fans will definitely miss the two.

