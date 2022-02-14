Wow! Ishaan aka Akshit Sukhija of Fanaa- Ishq Mein marjawan toe star in this Mithun Chakravarty movie! Details inside!

MUMBAI: Colors TV's new show Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is attracting a lot of attention thanks to its intriguing and thrilling plot. Agasthya and Paakhi are played by Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh, respectively, in the show, which also stars Akshit Sukhija.

Despite the fact that there has been a lot of talk about Zain and Reem's chemistry since the trailer was released, fans were surprised by Reem's chemistry with Akshit after recent episodes.

Akshit On the show, he plays Ishaan Tandon, who runs into Pakhi and discovers her locked in a treasure chest. Agastya is upset because Ishaan and Pakhi have begun to fall in love.

Akshit is a frequent user of social media, posting behind-the-scenes photos, glimpses of in-between banter, and hints at upcoming projects.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Akshit is seen rehearsing for some performance and his moves look quite like that of Mithun Chakravarty's disco dancer. So, fans started making comparisons and have speculated that maybe Akshit should star in a 'Disco Dancer sequel'.

Meanwhile, on the show, we have seen that On Ishaan and Paakhi's date, Agasthaya is trying different things to get Paakhi to get angry with Ishaan.

He gets a waiter to spill the drink, Agasthaya is waiting for Yug his right-hand guy to do the other tricks and ruin their date.

That is when Ishaan and Paakhi are interrupted by the girl. and a police officer enters and arrests Ishaan.

And Paakhi walks out in anger and She calls Agasthaya and Agasthaya is on cloud nine.

The Show is surely taking Interesting twists and turns and fans are loving it.

