Wow! “ In Islam live- in relationship is not allowed and hence I am ehmpashing on my marriage with Adil – Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts.

She entered BB15 as a wild card entry and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She then grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen that very often the actress broke down in front of the media, while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she found the love of her life, Adil. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super-hot and happy.

In a recent interview Rakhi Sawant and Adil spoke about how their love story began where the actor said “ Rakhi had come for an event and that’s where we met our for the first time and since I was in car business I wanted to start one in the entertainment business so I had approached Rakhi for it, and until the car wasn’t delivered we kept talking on phone and thus the connection and love happened”

He further said “We are in love with each other and we will marry someday. I don't want to rush into it, as we all saw what happened with Rakhi’s first marriage where she got married only knowing that person for six months. I don’t want that to happen. We both should know each other that much that we can make the marriage successful and that’s why I am taking my time”

Owing to that Rakhi replied saying “ I am only emphaysing on marriage is because I know in Islam, live – in – relationship is not allowed and to avoid conflicts I am pushing for the marriage with Adil”

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi and Adil are one of the most loved couples of television and they have a massive fan following.

