WOW! It has been a very interesting chapter in my career as it is challenging to play two roles, maintain balance and justify the scenes: Gulki Joshi on her experience shooting for Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: Maddam Sir is a cop-based comedy that has been keeping its viewers hooked to the show.

The sitcom stars Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma, and Sonali Naik in the lead roles. It focuses on social issues and tries to give a message to everyone in a light-hearted way. Gulki is playing the role of SHO Haseena Malik and is slaying the role.

Fans are in love with Gulki's never-seen-before avatar in the show.

She recently got an opportunity to play another character of a quintessential Mumbai girl, Mumbai in the same. From adapting new accent and mannerisms for Urmila to doing both the characters at the same time, Gulki poured her heart out.

She shares, “It has been tricky. For my audience, I am Haseena as they have known the truth the entire time and at the same time for my team, I am Urmila. These are two very opposite characters and I always try my best to give my full attention to each character at a time. Naturally, it is a bit challenging to play both the roles at the same time where I must maintain the balance in both characters and justify the scenes. But I must say I am having a gala time playing both and it has been a very interesting chapter in my career.”

Way to go Gulki!

CREDIT: TOI