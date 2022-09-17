WOW! It looks all dance and laughter for the Pandya Store family

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; but Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares a great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their respective social media accounts.

Recently, Alice Kaushik aka Raavi took to Instagram to share a fun reel of the cast dancing together.

It was Shiny Doshi aka Dhara’s birthday and everyone was dancing to the song “Happy Birthday”. They seem to be having a lot of fun. There was Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Akshay Kharodia and Simran Budharp.

Check out the reel here:

They all looked great too, with all matching in pink outfits. They were on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar which is a reality show that airs on Sundays on Star Plus.

Pandya Store is doing really well and the audience loves the track of the show. They can’t wait to see what happens next.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.