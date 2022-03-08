Wow! It's raining cakes for Abrar Qazi as his birthday is being celebrated on the sets of Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun and Abrar share a great bond off-screen and we have often seen them hanging out together. 

MUMBAI: Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi have become household names for Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein. 

The show is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which had a good run for 5 years on small screens. 

Abrar plays the role of Rudra while Sargun plays the role of Preesha in the show. 

Both have posted several fun pictures and videos on social media where the viewers got to see some amazing camaraderie between the duo.

Also read: HILARIOUS! Sargun Kaur Luthra's Yeh Hai Chahtein co-star Abrar Qazi in his funniest mode, wishes him on his birthday

But since today is Abrar aka Rudra's birthday, to make it more special, he was flooded with cakes and as well as got a cake facial as well. his face was smeared with frosting and the cast seemed to be enjoying the celebration.

We came across video wherein the complete fun moments of the cake cutting with cast and crew was shown.

We also saw that Sargun aka Preesha smashed the piece of cake on one of the crew members' face.

Have a look!
 

Also read: Hilarious! Abrar Qazi's picture has a connection with Ranveer Singh's controversial photoshoot, check it out

Yeh Hai Chahatein started airing on small screens in December 2019 and has been running successfully ever since then. 

The show is a spin-off of Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which aired on small screens for 5 years and starred Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel in the lead roles. 

Here's wishing Abrar Qazi a very happy birthday!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Abrar Qazi yeh chahatein Star Plus Disney Plus Hotstar Rudra Rudraksh Khurana TellyChakkar Sargun Kaur Luthra Dr Preesha Ekta Kapoor abrar qazi birthday
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 22:29


