Wow! Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh reunite for this special reason; fans cant keep calm

MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has a million followers. He is rumored to be dating television star Jannat, although there is no confirmation on the same.

Recently, he even made headlines for his participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he performed a lot of daredevil stunts and conquered his fears.

He was also seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where he showcased his dancing skills.

On the other hand, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is very active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva began her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa, which aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her as a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist. She gained immense popularity and acclaim for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in the popular Colors TV show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

The two are loved by the audience and fans believe that they are in a relationship and aren’t confessing about it.

ALSO READ : Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me”

After ages the two have untied as they are back is doing reels on social media, it been a while that the two ever posted anything together.

The moment the video was out the fans have gone crazy and they are super excited to see them together.

The fans have commented saying that they are one of the best couples of the television industry and are saying that in the video they are killing it.

They both were seen last in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where they both reached the finale and completed all the dare-devil stunts.

Their chemistry is loved by the audience and fans wish to watch them in a project together.

