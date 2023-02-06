Wow! Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh reunite for this special reason; fans cant keep calm

Jannat and Faisu are one of the most loved couples on television and they have a crazy fan following. Now the have reunited and have come together for this special reason after a long gap and the fans can’t keep calm.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 20:38
ANNAT

MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has a million followers. He is rumored to be dating television star Jannat, although there is no confirmation on the same.

Recently, he even made headlines for his participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he performed a lot of daredevil stunts and conquered his fears.

He was also seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where he showcased his dancing skills.

On the other hand, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is very active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva began her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa, which aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her as a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist. She gained immense popularity and acclaim for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in the popular Colors TV show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

The two are loved by the audience and fans believe that they are in a relationship and aren’t confessing about it.

ALSO READ : Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me”

After ages the two have untied as they are back is doing reels on social media, it been a while that the two ever posted anything together.

The moment the video was out the fans have gone crazy and they are super excited to see them together.

The fans have commented saying that they are one of the best couples of the television industry and are saying that in the video they are killing it.

They both were seen last in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where they both reached the finale and completed all the dare-devil stunts.

Their chemistry is loved by the audience and fans wish to watch them in a project together.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me”

 

 

 


 

 

 
 

 

 

Jannat Zubair Faisu Rohit Shetty Kapil Sharma Amitabh Bachchan Khatron Ke Khiladi Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Voot Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 20:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Kya Baat Hai! Angad leaves Seerat stunned, and takes a stand for Sahiba
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
What! Dipika Kakar opens up about being accused of faking her pregnancy
MUMBAI : Dipika Kakar, who announced her pregnancy a few months ago, recently shared that the “craziest thing” she read...
Trending! From Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s leaked video to Ileana D’cruz hinting at engagement or marriage; here are trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI : A lot of things have happened in the entertainment industry today. Well, it’s Friday and you might be in a...
Unfortunate! OTT show Asur 2 leaks online; major setback for the cast and crew
MUMBAI : Asur 2, the highly anticipated mythological thriller web series, has unfortunately fallen prey to online...
Wow! Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh reunite for this special reason; fans cant keep calm
MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media...
Congratulations! This special member of Anupamaa completes one year in the show
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved television serials and number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Trending! From Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s leaked video to Ileana D’cruz hinting at engagement or marriage; here are trending entertainment news of the day
Latest Video
Related Stories
DIPIKA KAKAR
What! Dipika Kakar opens up about being accused of faking her pregnancy
ANUPAMAA
Congratulations! This special member of Anupamaa completes one year in the show
RUBINA DIKAIK
Kya Baat Hai! Rubina Dilaik celebrates the milestone of her this special show; read to know more
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Mirzapur actor Rajesh Tailang to grace the show
Archana Gautam
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Check out Archana Gautam is keeping herself entertainment as she shoots for the upcoming season of the show
Will Preeta recognise Karan
Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta recognise Karan?