Wow! Is Jannat Zubair Rahmani the first confirmed contestant on reality show Lock Upp?

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV and since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti on Colors’ most popular show Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

Today Jannat is a well-known actress and recently she was listed in the forbes list thus becoming the youngest achieve to reach the list.

Ekta Kapoor is coming up with a reality show titled “Lockup” where 17 contestants will be locked in jail and they would have to play the game behind the bard and fight for getting bail to survive on the show.

Kangana Ranaut will be making her OTT debut with the show as host where she will be guiding and streaming the contestants.

There are many names doing the rounds who will be part of the show, names like Poonam Pandey, Ishaan Seghal, Miesha Iyer, Pratik Sehjapal, Shehnaaz Gill are a few names that are floating around and the possibility of being contestants on the show.

One of the names that came out was of Jannat Zubair and seems like she might be the first confirmed contestant of the show.

Jannat shared a video where she is seen tied up and Kangana calls her and tells her that she has been arrested as she is very cute, she doesn't reply to comments and she hasn't revealed who she is dating.

Kangana said that she will give her a choice and then she can be free, she asks her question about which family member would pick up her phone at 3 : 00 am she said Ayaan.

Then she was told to post on her friends profiled to come and save her, Jannat then decodes the game and tells the actresses that this is a cruel jail where someone is locked and with the dares and temptations given by the host they would be able to free themselves.

Through this video there is speculation going on that she might be the first confirmed contestant on the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

The show is on the line of Bigg Boss though not a similar context and will be streaming soon on Mx Player and Alt Balaji.

This is the second time Ekta Kapoor is producing a reality show post-Nach Baliye Season 7.

