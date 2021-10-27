News

WOW! Jasmin Bhasin to be the FIRST television actress to achieve THIS milestone

Aly Goni congratulates ladylove Jasmin Bhasin for her latest achievement.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
27 Oct 2021 04:06 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popu;lar and a well-known face of the television world. 

The actress has been a part of several great projects in her long career span. 

Jasmin is popularly known for her roles in shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel among others. 

She has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron ke Khiladi 9.

Jasmin's fan following has been increasing with every passing day and she has a whopping 6.5 million followers. 

We all know that Jasmin is extremely active on social media and keeps posting amazing pictures and videos on Instagram on a regular basis. 

ALSO READ: Read to know about telly actress Jasmin Bhasin's journey to stardom

Each and every post of Jasmin always gets a great response from the viewers. Her cute PDA with beau Aly Goni is always a delight to see. 

And now, Jasmin has achieved a milestone and she is the first ever television actress to achieve this milestone. 

Aly Goni shared a screenshot tagging Jasmin as one of her reels has achieved 100 million views. 

Take a look:

Many congratulations to Jasmin for this amazing achievement.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXPOSED! Aly Goni BUSTS fake casting call claiming Jasmin Bhasin and Vicky Kaushal in leads

Tags Jasmin Bhasin Dil Se Dil Tak Tashan-E-Ishq Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel Bigg Boss 14 Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See