WOW! Jasmin Bhasin to be the FIRST television actress to achieve THIS milestone

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popu;lar and a well-known face of the television world.

The actress has been a part of several great projects in her long career span.

Jasmin is popularly known for her roles in shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel among others.

She has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron ke Khiladi 9.

Jasmin's fan following has been increasing with every passing day and she has a whopping 6.5 million followers.

We all know that Jasmin is extremely active on social media and keeps posting amazing pictures and videos on Instagram on a regular basis.

Each and every post of Jasmin always gets a great response from the viewers. Her cute PDA with beau Aly Goni is always a delight to see.

And now, Jasmin has achieved a milestone and she is the first ever television actress to achieve this milestone.

Aly Goni shared a screenshot tagging Jasmin as one of her reels has achieved 100 million views.

Take a look:

Many congratulations to Jasmin for this amazing achievement.

