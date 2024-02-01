Wow! Jasmin Bhasin extends sweet birthday wishes to THIS co-star check it out

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is a big name in the television industry and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss-14. She is best known for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. Jasmin and Aly Goni are in a relationship and their love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house since then the fans love their Jodi and fondly call them #JasLy.

Jasmin has a massive fan following and the actress regularly keeps sharing posts and updates on her account. The Bigg Boss former contestant has now shared a sweet birthday message for none other than Punjabi actor/singer Gippy Grewal. Her story read, “Happy Birthday sir @gippygrewal. Wish you a lifetime of happiness and blessings. Thankyou for being an amazing co-star and mentor.”

Check out her story here;

Jasmin and Gippy will be seen in a music video

Jasmin has a huge fan following and has been part of many well known TV shows like Tashan-e-Ishq. Jasmin has also been a part of other shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4, Funhit Mein Jaari and many others.

