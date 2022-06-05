Wow! Jay Bhanushali’s wife Mahi Vij hints at participating in the 16th season of Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’ show

Mahi Vij is married to Jay Bhanushali and is blessed with a daughter
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 17:54
Wow! Jay Bhanushali’s wife Mahi Vij hints at participating in the 16th season of Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’ show

MUMBAI: After Jay Bhanushali Mahi Vij might be one of the contestants of Salman Khan hosted ‘Bigg Boss’ next season. Recently in a candid conversation, Mahhi Vij spoke about the possibility of entering Bigg Boss 16 or has there at least been an offer for the same. Reportedly, the actress was quoted saying, “Never say never (on entering the show), but as of now, no. I don't want to leave her (gesturing toward Tara), she's too small.”

Also Read:Amazing! As Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava celebrate their anniversary, the former pens the sweetest note for his wife

It's well known that Jay Bhanushali did not have the best of time inside the Bigg Boss house. Despite last for 55 days, the actor's performance didn't draw the most favourable feedback from diehard Bigg Boss aficionados as also some of his fans. During the course of our conversation, Mahhi Vij also finally reacted to Jay Bhanushali's stint and the negative response it got. runner-up – they make their (the contestants) journeys, we don't make our journey inside (the house), they make our journey.”

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE! My father once told me, 'Don't get your stardom home or with your friends': Jay Bhanushali on his father's advice, fitness regime and more

The actress is best known for playing the role of Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu. She was last seen as the character, Seherm in the TV show, Laal Ishq, though she's made sporadic appearances since then as a guest on reality shows. Her fans eagerly await a project where she's seen either playing a key role or as a prime contestant in a popular reality series. So, fingers crossed.

Credit: BollywoodLife
    

Television Bigg Boss 16 Mahi Vij Jay Bhanushali Salman Khan Balika Vadhu Laagi Tujhse Lagan Bigg Boss 15 DID Li’l Masters Juniors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 17:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Jay Bhanushali’s wife Mahi Vij hints at participating in the 16th season of Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’ show
MUMBAI: After Jay Bhanushali Mahi Vij might be one of the contestants of Salman Khan hosted ‘Bigg Boss’ next season....
Dance India Dance Li’l Master: Fabulous! Mouni Roy and Ranveer Singh shake a leg and raise temperatures in this scorching summer!
MUMBAI: ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’ may be the song but it can’t be the reaction of the audience as they’ll see Ranveer Singh...
Exclusive! “Every movie has his own challenging parts and this one has his own” Nagraj Manjule on his movie Jhund
MUMBAI: Movie Jhund which had Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role got some amazing response from the fans upon its...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Upcoming TWIST! Revati finds Dev’s dead body at the school site, arrests Preesha and Rudraksh
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Must Read! Super Star Singer enters top 10 shows, Dance Deewane juniors opens with good numbers; TKSS enters BARC ratings; Anupama is at first position followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels...
Shocking! Ashneer Grover says Shark Tank India’s sharks were not paid for any episode; they were a part of the show for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Shark Tank India is soon going to return to the TV screens with a second season. Well talking about it, Ashneer...
Recent Stories
jayes
Plea moved against 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' over sex-selection scene in trailer
Latest Video