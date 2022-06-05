Wow! Jay Bhanushali’s wife Mahi Vij hints at participating in the 16th season of Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’ show

MUMBAI: After Jay Bhanushali Mahi Vij might be one of the contestants of Salman Khan hosted ‘Bigg Boss’ next season. Recently in a candid conversation, Mahhi Vij spoke about the possibility of entering Bigg Boss 16 or has there at least been an offer for the same. Reportedly, the actress was quoted saying, “Never say never (on entering the show), but as of now, no. I don't want to leave her (gesturing toward Tara), she's too small.”

Also Read:Amazing! As Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava celebrate their anniversary, the former pens the sweetest note for his wife

It's well known that Jay Bhanushali did not have the best of time inside the Bigg Boss house. Despite last for 55 days, the actor's performance didn't draw the most favourable feedback from diehard Bigg Boss aficionados as also some of his fans. During the course of our conversation, Mahhi Vij also finally reacted to Jay Bhanushali's stint and the negative response it got. runner-up – they make their (the contestants) journeys, we don't make our journey inside (the house), they make our journey.”

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE! My father once told me, 'Don't get your stardom home or with your friends': Jay Bhanushali on his father's advice, fitness regime and more

The actress is best known for playing the role of Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu. She was last seen as the character, Seherm in the TV show, Laal Ishq, though she's made sporadic appearances since then as a guest on reality shows. Her fans eagerly await a project where she's seen either playing a key role or as a prime contestant in a popular reality series. So, fingers crossed.

Credit: BollywoodLife

