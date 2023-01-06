Wow! Jennifer Winget shares stunning pictures from her Singapore Birthday diaries

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is a name to reckon with in the Television industry. She has been part of many successful shows and has a massive fan following on social media too. Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor with the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum and made her TV debut with Shaka Laka Boom Boom in 2002.

Jennifer, who made her OTT debut with the ALT Balaji series Code M, brought in her birthday recently with her close friends in Singapore. The actress celebrated her 38th birthday in style and shared pictures that will surely make you feel like you were there with the gorgeous Bepannah actress.

Take a look;

Jennifer has been part of popular TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Dill Mill Gayye. She established herself as one of the leading actresses of Indian television with her portrayal of Kumud Sundari Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah.

On the work front, Contiloe is producing a new show for Sony TV, in which Jennifer Winget is said to be roped in.

