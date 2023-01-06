Wow! Jennifer Winget shares stunning pictures from her Singapore Birthday diaries

Jennifer, who made her OTT debut with the ALT Balaji series Code M, brought in her birthday recently with her close friends in Singapore.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 09:52
Jennifer Winget

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is a name to reckon with in the Television industry. She has been part of many successful shows and has a massive fan following on social media too. Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor with the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum and made her TV debut with Shaka Laka Boom Boom in 2002. 

Also Read- Exclusive! Jennifer Winget roped in for Contiloe's next for Sony TV?

Jennifer, who made her OTT debut with the ALT Balaji series Code M, brought in her birthday recently with her close friends in Singapore. The actress celebrated her 38th birthday in style and shared pictures that will surely make you feel like you were there with the gorgeous Bepannah actress.

Take a look;

Jennifer has been part of popular TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Dill Mill Gayye. She established herself as one of the leading actresses of Indian television with her portrayal of Kumud Sundari Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. 

Also Read- Wow! Check out these glamorous looks of Jennifer Winget

What did you think of Jennifer’s Singapore diaries?

Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, Contiloe is producing a new show for Sony TV, in which Jennifer Winget is said to be roped in.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Jennifer Winget Code M Code M 2 hacked Beyhadh Kavita Ghai Saraswatichandra Bepannah Dil Mil Gayye kasauti Zindagi Kayy Jennifer Winget shows Ahana Ghai Udaariyaan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 09:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Trap Alert! Faltu and Ayaan get help from Ruhaan, The latter has wrong intentions against the family
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Exciting! Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai to have a theatrical release; director Apoorv Singh Karki says “Kamaal ka feeling hoga!”
MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has become the talk of the town ever since it got an OTT...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sad! Sai and Virat want to reunite Amba and Viju before it's too late
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Wow! Jennifer Winget shares stunning pictures from her Singapore Birthday diaries
MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is a name to reckon with in the Television industry. She has been part of many successful shows...
What! Vicky Kaushal reveals how Sara Ali Khan scolded her mom Amrita Singh for THIS reason
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. Comedians like Krushna Abhishek...
Katha Ankahee:Aww! Viaan gets the title of best husband and dad in the school group
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Interesting! Actors who became fathers in their late 40s and 50s
Interesting! Actors who became fathers in their late 40s and 50s
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vicky Kaushal
What! Vicky Kaushal reveals how Sara Ali Khan scolded her mom Amrita Singh for THIS reason
Exclusive! Ulka Gupta talks about being offered Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals the reason why she is not a part of
Exclusive! Ulka Gupta talks about being offered Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals the reason why she is not a part of either
Wow! This special gesture of Aamir Khan for Kapil Sharma will melt your heart
Wow! This special gesture of Aamir Khan for Kapil Sharma will melt your heart
Pandya Store
Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Aarushi threatens Dhara that she will reveal her identity!
extraordinary story of this legendary queen”
On Ahilyabai Holkar’s Jayanti, Actor Aetashaa Sansgiri says “I am continually inspired by the extraordinary story of this legendary queen”
Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni
Exclusive! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii's Aditi Shetty and Dhruvee Haldankar open up about the show getting an extension, saying “Thank you to the audience and everyone who love us”