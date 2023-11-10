Wow! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Farah Khan confirmed as Judge, Tejasswi Prakash to Co-host with Paritosh Tripathi?

MUMBAI: Today's television is dominated by reality shows. The coming television reality program leaves everyone excited. The news is that Bigg Boss 17 will start soon. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is a different reality program that fans are eagerly anticipating, though. One of the most popular dancing reality shows, the program debuted in 2006. After a five-year hiatus, the show's season 10 returned last year, and its eleventh season will air soon.

The program previously aired on Sony TV before moving to Colors. The show is back on its original channel at this time. Recently, the show's teaser was also revealed, and it is already driving everyone insane. The internet is full of details on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

According to reports, Shoaib Ibrahim, Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Shiv Thakare, Daisy Shah, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Manisha Rani, Urvashi Dholakia, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Karuna Pandey, and others have been contacted for the show.

According to the most recent news, Tejasswi Prakash has been invited to host the show instead of Maniesh Paul who was previously said to be doing so. Tejasswi Prakash is in discussions with the producers, according to reports in popular news portal reports. They are now discussing money, and shortly everything will be decided.

In addition to Tejasswi, Paritosh Tripathi, who plays Mamaji in Super Dancer, will serve as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's host. Speaking about the show's judges, rumors have it that Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora, and Farah Khan have all been contacted.

According to reports, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar have left their positions as judges. Farah Khan has just, however, dropped a major hint that she will be joining Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a judge.

She posted a video of herself dancing to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's theme song on Instagram. She can also be seen performing the dance reality show's hook move. According to reports, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will start on November 1. The show will run until February 2024.

