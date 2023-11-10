Wow! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Farah Khan confirmed as Judge, Tejasswi Prakash to Co-host with Paritosh Tripathi?

The program previously aired on Sony TV before moving to Colors. The show is back on its original channel at this time. Recently, the show's teaser was also revealed, and it is already driving everyone insane. The internet is full of details on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 10:53
Farah

MUMBAI: Today's television is dominated by reality shows. The coming television reality program leaves everyone excited. The news is that Bigg Boss 17 will start soon. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is a different reality program that fans are eagerly anticipating, though. One of the most popular dancing reality shows, the program debuted in 2006. After a five-year hiatus, the show's season 10 returned last year, and its eleventh season will air soon.

Also read: Exclusive! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to go on-air from 'THIS' date on Sony TV

The program previously aired on Sony TV before moving to Colors. The show is back on its original channel at this time. Recently, the show's teaser was also revealed, and it is already driving everyone insane. The internet is full of details on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

According to reports, Shoaib Ibrahim, Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Shiv Thakare, Daisy Shah, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Manisha Rani, Urvashi Dholakia, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Karuna Pandey, and others have been contacted for the show.

According to the most recent news, Tejasswi Prakash has been invited to host the show instead of Maniesh Paul who was previously said to be doing so. Tejasswi Prakash is in discussions with the producers, according to reports in popular news portal reports. They are now discussing money, and shortly everything will be decided.

In addition to Tejasswi, Paritosh Tripathi, who plays Mamaji in Super Dancer, will serve as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's host. Speaking about the show's judges, rumors have it that Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora, and Farah Khan have all been contacted.

According to reports, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar have left their positions as judges. Farah Khan has just, however, dropped a major hint that she will be joining Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a judge.

She posted a video of herself dancing to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's theme song on Instagram. She can also be seen performing the dance reality show's hook move. According to reports, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will start on November 1. The show will run until February 2024.

Also read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Jennifer Winget to participate in the show?

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodlife

Shoaib Ibrahim Hina Khan Shivangi Joshi Shiv Thakare Daisy Shah Sumbul Touqeer Khan Surbhi Chandna Manisha Rani Urvashi Dholakia Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu Karuna Pandey Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 10:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Breaking! Harshad Chopda is to wrap up the shoot on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on THIS day! Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is...
Stunning! Animal Vs Tiger 3: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Unveils exciting new poster stirring fan frenzy
MUMBAI: Two blockbuster movies have emerged as the year's most eagerly anticipated releases in the world of cinema....
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan’s parents meet with a minor accident, read on to know more
MUMBAI: Well-known YouTuber Elvish Yadav is overjoyed after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. He entered the Bigg Boss house as...
WOW! Shilpa Shetty sets the stage on fire as she grooves with South superstar Ravi Teja upcoming movie song Ek Dum Ek Dum
MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty is currently seen judging India's Got Talent Season 10. The stunning diva is accompanied by...
Govind Pandey joins the cast of 'Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' as the enigmatic ‘Giriraj Pradhan’
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ has already generated a...
Wow! Manoj Bajpayee invests Rs. 31 Crore in Mumbai office space acquisition by joining the list of other Bollywood stars
MUMBAI: One of the most admired actors in Hindi cinema, Manoj Bajpayee is renowned for his unconventional roles and...
Recent Stories
Ranbir
Stunning! Animal Vs Tiger 3: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Unveils exciting new poster stirring fan frenzy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Harshad
Breaking! Harshad Chopda is to wrap up the shoot on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on THIS day! Read to Find Out!
Shilpa
WOW! Shilpa Shetty sets the stage on fire as she grooves with South superstar Ravi Teja upcoming movie song Ek Dum Ek Dum
Govind
Govind Pandey joins the cast of 'Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' as the enigmatic ‘Giriraj Pradhan’
Aakash
Exclusive! Aakash Ahuja has the funniest story about the time when someone complimented him but it sounded like an insult
Munmun
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta feels grateful as she got saved from the life threatening situation in Israel; says ‘My tickets were booked but had to postpone…’
Krushna
Wow! Here is how Comedy star Krushna Abhishek is connected to Thalapathy Vijay's Leo