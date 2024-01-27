Wow! Jhanak's Hiba Nawab shares her new look from the show and it will make your jaws drops

MUMBAI: Jhanak has been winning hearts with its emotional storyline. It is the tale of a young girl who dreams to be a dancer but grows up in hardship. Jhanak fights all challenges to achieve her dreams but that is when a tragedy strikes her family, and her world is shattered. The titular role is played by Hiba Nawab while Anirudh is played by Krushal Ahuja.

Hiba Nawab who has a huge fan following, keeps sharing glimpses from her life as well as the show. She recently shared her latest look from the show and she looks gorgeous in it. Take a look at her video here;

As per the current track, Jhanak, unable to bear the pain, attempts to take her own life. Anirudh, witnessing the unfolding tragedy, loses control over his emotions. Blaming Guruji for manipulating honour and leading to yet another life hanging in the balance, Anirudh confronts the spiritual guide.

