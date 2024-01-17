Wow! Jhanak's Krushal Ahuja shares his mantra for a fit body, check out his sexy bathroom selfie

MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored territory, has brought its audience a new show, Jhanak. Hiba Nawab will be seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show, along with Krushal Ahuja aka Anirudh as the main protagonist, and Chandani Sharma will essay the character of Arshi in the show.

Krushal Ahuja who essays the lead role of Anirudh has a huge fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and updates of the show. He has now shared a mesmerizing selfie and captioned it, “Saying bye to my favorite sweets and street food is the saddest thing I do to myself! But #work!”

As per Jhanak’s latest track, Tejas says his wait is over and Jhanak says she came here to meet him. Tejas tells her that they will go to the hotel and spend a night together which he had dreamed of.

