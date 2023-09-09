Wow! Jiya Shankar reveals that she would do Bigg Boss Season 17 only with "THIS" special person

Jiya Shankar rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and now her name is popping up for Bigg Boss Season 17 and the actress said that she would only do the show if this actress will come along with her.
Jiya Shankar

MUMBAI: Actress Jiya Shankar is a well-known name in the television industry.

The stunning actress has appeared in several hit TV shows in her long career span.

After trying her hands at different kinds of roles, Jiya has made her debut in the country's most popular reality show.

She was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and the fans were excited to watch her on the show.

Her game was liked by the audience and she was seen as one of the strongest contestants of the show.

But unfortunately, she was eliminated owing to fewer votes, just three days before the finale. Her fans were left heartbroken.

She was known for her friendship with Abhishek on this show and she did confess her feelings for him. Fans named them #Abhiya, which keeps trending on social media.

The actress was also close to Elvish Yadav in the last two–three weeks and their friendship was also liked in the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, while interacting with the media she was asked if she would do Bigg Boss Season 17 to which the actress said that she will never do the show and for her reality shows are done but then Nyrraa M Banerji  said that she should do the show along with her if she would be part of Bigg Boss 17 and it would be fun.

Jiya  said then she will definitely do the show with Nyrraa M Banerji and that would be fun.

Well, there is no doubt both will be fabulous choices to do the show as they would give a lot of content.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 16:54

