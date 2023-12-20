Wow! Jiya Shankar wears an outfit worth 5 lacs, the entire cost of the ensemble will blow away your minds!

Jiya Shankar

MUMBAI: The Nation's New Crush Jiya Shankar's ensemble was a true masterpiece crafted by skilled artisans. Drawing inspiration from the concept of togetherness, the gown showcased intricate details on the hemline, neck, and sleeves. Made primarily from organza and velvet, it exuded elegance and sophistication.

To complement the gown, Jiya adorned herself with a stunning real diamond 'statement choker' from the Rose and Petals Ornate collection. The choker effortlessly graced her neckline, adding a touch of glamour to the ensemble. A Kada-styled bracelet completed the jewelry ensemble, wherein each stone was meticulously set to impress. Her entire jewelry cost worth lacs of rupees.

No look is complete without impeccable hair and makeup, and Jiya Shankar's team understood this perfectly. Her hair was elegantly styled in a classic vintage-inspired fashion, swept behind the ears with delicate curls cascading down. This timeless hairstyle perfectly accentuated the overall look.

The makeup, however, was the true showstopper. With a dash of color on the gown, Jiya's was truly the cherry on top of the star-studded event. The vibrant hues added depth and dimension to her features, enhancing her natural beauty.

The New National Crush's fashion choices have always been on point, and this ensemble was no exception. With her effortless grace and impeccable style, she continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts around the world. 

In conclusion, Jiya Shankar's avant-garde couture look was a testament to her impeccable taste and the craftsmanship of the artisans involved. From the stunning gown to the exquisite jewelry and flawless hair and makeup, every element came together to create a truly remarkable fashion moment. 

