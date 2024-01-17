Wow! Jug Jugg Jeeyo fame Darsh Mody all set to get married to fiancée Kriti on January 28 in Rajasthan

MUMBAI: Famous actor Darsh Mody is ecstatic since he will marry Kriti Chhabra in January 2024, the love of his life. For the same reason, the actor disclosed that he was taking a career hiatus. Professionally, he is well-known for his roles in several well-known movies, TV shows, and web series, including Crackdown, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Raghu. His most recent appearance was in the 2023 show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti.

According to a prominent news portal source, on January 28, 2024, Darsh Mody and his fiancée Kriti Chhabra will tie the knot. Kriti works as a makeup artist and model. They're going to be married at a Rajasthani royal palace. According to sources, on April 1, 2023, they got engaged. On December 31, 2023, when they had planned to get rokafied, Darsh formally proposed to Kriti.

Darsh now talked candidly about his romantic relationship with Kriti in a conversation. The actor revealed that the two of them fell in love at first sight when they first met on July 17, 2021, at a house party hosted by a mutual friend.

The actor referred to their relationship as "destiny," and said that he was first hesitant to go to the house party because it was his mother's birthday that day. Later on, though, he had a change of heart and went there to meet the love of his life. He stated, “We met at a house party hosted by Kriti. Interestingly, I initially didn’t want to attend it because it coincided with my mother’s birthday. However, I am glad I had a change of heart and I ended up going there because that’s where I met Kriti. And here we are now. I believe it was destiny. We fell in love almost instantly. The party took place on July 17, 2021, and we officially started dating a week later on July 24."

During the same conversation, Darsh disclosed that he is taking a break from acting at the moment to give his wedding his whole attention. He was also questioned about how, in contrast to other celebrities, he told the public and media ahead of his wedding to Kriti.

In response, the dashing actor said he had no worries about keeping his personal life private and revealed, “I was shooting for Shiv Shakti until recently and I am pleased with the positive feedback I have received for my track. I want to take a short break for my wedding and will be back soon with an amazing show. In today’s world if people establish a connection with you, they love you forever. In fact, they want to connect more with the real you. There is a curiosity to know about every aspect of our lives. I believe that when we show them our genuine selves on social media, sharing our life, our family, and even intimate details like a wedding, they appreciate it leading to a stronger connection.”

Darsh asked Kriti the million-dollar question of marriage on December 31, 2023. In a video that they posted, the actor can be seen surprised his fiancée with lovely arrangements that were set up for her. It was a romantic moment for the couple aboard a yacht. For the same reason, Kriti dazzled in a black satin dress, while Darsh looked dapper in a white shirt and black pants. The makeup artist shared the video and said that although they were engaged in front of their families, she still wanted a formal proposal from him.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis