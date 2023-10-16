WOW! Junooniyatt fame Gautam Vig's UNSEEN video will leave you speechless

MUMBAI: After his successful stint in Bigg Boss 16, Gautam Vig bagged a new show as the lead.

The actor is currently seen in Dreamiyata Productions show Junooniyatt.

The show is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sragun Mehta.

It also stars Neha Rana and Ankit Gupta in the lead roles.

Before Bigg Boss 16 and Junooniyatt, Gautam impressed the viewers with his fine acting in Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 where he romanced Sneha Jain.

He was also seen in Ishq Subhan Allah and Agni Vayu.

The handsome star has proved his mettle in acting with his amazing performance in all his shows.

Well, Gautam was always meant to be on camera and he has that charm which makes him appealing.

We came across a throwback video which proves that Gautam is one talented actor.

Take a look:

Well, this video has left us speechless and it proves that he has a long way to go.

