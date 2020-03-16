WOW! Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se's Gungun aka Yesha Rughani is sure to make your heart skip a beat, Here's a proof

Anubhav demands Gungun to not leave the country. Gungun realizes how troublesome it'll be, as Maya won’t let her live here and Ranvijay won’t let her live with peace! Anubhav asks her why is she so scared of Ranvijay?
Mon, 05/23/2022 - 12:30
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

As we know the current track focuses on Yesha aka Gungun marriage. All the cast and crew are prepping for 
the grand wedding celebration. Similarly, in this video, we can see Yesha decked up as a bride which will definitely make your heart skip a beat. 

Meanwhile in the show, Anubhav demands Gungun to not leave the country. Gungun realizes how troublesome it'll be, as Maya won’t let her live here and Ranvijay won’t let her live with peace! Anubhav asks her why is she so scared of Ranvijay? Gungun, however, doesn’t reveal anything about Ranvijay’s blackmailing as she tries to protect Anubhav.

