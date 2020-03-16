Wow! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey actress Delnaaz Irani gives fans a peek into her journey from home to the sets of the show

Delnaaz these days is seen in the show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey where she essays the role of Goli and now she shared a mini–vlog video where she gave the fans an insight about her journey from home to the sets of the show

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 17:44
MUMBAI: The popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, which airs on Star Plus, is winning the hearts of the masses. The upcoming episode of the show is gearing up for high-voltage drama and twists.

The show stars Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani in lead roles. The show is produced under the banner of Magic Moments Motion Pictures and Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment.

A few days back we had reported about how Anubhav’s character is going to die in the serial and would be saying goodbye to the show.

Delnaaz Irani is a well-known actress on television and she has a massive fan following.

She is one of the few actresses who have done work in television, Bollywood, OTT, and theatre. She is a complete all-rounder.

She has been part of many Bollywood movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha and worked with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Currently, she is seen in the serial Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey where she essays the role of (Goli), and her character is loved by the audience and has become a household name.

The actress is quite active on Social Media and she keeps posting videos and photos, sharing what she is up to.

The actress shared a mini–vlog where she showed the fans her journey from her home to the set.

In the video, one can see how she leaves home and reaches set, she also gives a glimpse of how she transforms herself from being Delnaaz to Goli.

Well, as an actor being on set is not easy as you need to shoot for hours and sometimes under tough circumstances.

The show is coming to an end and the fans are disappointed, but it’s a very sweet gesture of Delnaaz to give her fans a peek into her life from home to work.

