WOW: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Divyannk Patidar resumes shooting; will be seen alongside actor Alok Narula!

MUMBAI: Actor Ankit Patidar, who started his TV career, with Fanaah: An Impossible Love Story, has also acted in popular shows like Ishq Subhan Allah, Kasamh Se, Jodha Akbar among others.

He has now changed his name to Divyannk Patidar, who was last seen in television show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, wants to essay the character of Gully Boy on television screen.

He says, "After playing negative and grey shads many a times on TV shows, now I want to play a positive role. If not that, then I wish to act in a role like my friend Ranveer Singh earlier acted in Bollywood movie, Gully Boy. Not many know but Ranveer and I had done an acting course together and we are friends since 2007. We are close buddies and carry the same energy level. I am still in touch. I just love and respect his honesty towards his work and energy which he always carries."

The actor took a small break from acting and is now back with a music video, which also stars actor Alok Narula.

“Now I'm looking to resume my acting career. I just did a beautiful song sung by Krishna Beuraa. Now I'm looking forward to doing more such music videos and I'm open for television shows, and digital platforms," he adds.

CREDIT: TOI