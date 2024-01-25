Wow! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha shares an intense bts from her show with Arjit Taneja

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most popular Indian television actresses. Fans still remember her as Pragya Mehra in the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya. She is currently winning hearts for her role in the newly launched show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The show has resonated well with the audience and her chemistry with Arjit Taneja is simply adorable.

Sriti has a huge fan following and keeps her fans updated on her latest shows and personal life. She recently shared a BTS from her show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye where an intense scene is going on between her and Arjit Taneja. Sriti aka Amruta is seen in an emotional state.

Currently in the show, Amruta will strive hard to collect evidence against Rajeev and expose him. Amruta will not want Nimrit to marry Rajeev and spoil her life. She will shockingly get kidnapped on the wedding day before she will be able to prove anything.

