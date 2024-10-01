WOW! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha shares the BTS video of her show, check it out

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most popular Indian television actresses. Fans still remember her as Pragya Mehra in the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya. She is currently winning hearts for her role in the newly launched show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The show has resonated well with the audience and her chemistry with Arjit Taneja is simply adorable.

The actress has now shared a BTS video from the show’s set and we can also see Arijit Taneja and actress Anjali Dinesh Anand in the background. She captioned the story, “@anjalidineshanand you are loved”

Check out her story here;

Looks like the trio are up for an intense scene in the show. What are your thoughts on the BTS video? Tell us in the comments below.

As per the latest track of the show, Amruta will strive hard to collect evidence against Rajeev and expose him. Amruta will not want Nimrit to marry Rajeev and spoil her life. She will shockingly get kidnapped on the wedding day before she will be able to prove anything.

