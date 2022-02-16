WOW: Kamya Panjabi’s LATEST POST hints at Shakti actors Jigyasa Singh and Meherzan Mazda being a ‘COUPLE’

MUMBAI: A day after Valentine’s Day 2022, Kamya Panjabi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her double date night with husband Shalabh Dang, Jigyasa Singh and Meherzan Mazda.

She captioned the post with multiple hashtags that revealed that all of them went on a ‘dinner date’.

The pictures ooze love and charm but what caught our attention was Meherzan and Jigyasa’s chemistry. Standing close to, hugging, looking into each others’ eyes and posing for the pictures, they look adorable together. And, this double date of the two pairs was enough to confirm that the on-screen brother-sister pair is dating in real life.

Kamya Panjabi shared another cute video featuring Meherzan and Jigyasa on her Instagram story. The video has them seated at the dinner table with a palatable fruit cake kept in front. A tag on the cake reads ‘Be Mine’.

Well, this is not the first time that Jigyasa and Meherzaan’s closeness grabbed eyes while indicating at their bond. A few of their other social media posts also made everyone speculate that they are in a relationship.

CREDIT: TOI