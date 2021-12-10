WOW: Kamya Punjabi’s reaction on a netizens comment “Ek apni shaadi to bacha ni payi talaq ho gya. Fir dusri shadi...had hai” is a MUST READ!

MUMBAI: Kamya Punjabi is known to call spade a spade.

While she is doing fantastic in her professional life, her personal life is quite spoken about these days. She is married to Shalab Dang and is living a blissful life but looks like there are some haters who have chosen to target her.

For the unversed, Kamya was married to a businessman for 10 years before parting ways with her first husband in 2013. She has a daughter from the marriage. Later, in 2020, she tied the knot with Shalabh Dang and is happily married to him.

Kamya recently had shared a video on women empowerment but little did she know that a user would come up with something nasty and ‘divorce shame’ her. The actress shared the video captioned as ‘Main #ladkihoonladsaktihoon’.

A social media user took to the comments of her post and wrote, “Ek apni shaadi to bacha ni payi talaq ho gya. Fir dusri shadi...had hai (You could not even save your own marriage. You got divorced, and then married for the second time. This is the limit).”

His comment didn’t go unnoticed by Kamya and she made a point to give a befitting reply to the troll too. Replying to his comment, the actress said, “So? Mujhe khush rehne ka ya jeene ka koi haq nahi hai? Talaq ho gaya toh aurat ko marr jaana chahiye? Talaq se zindagi khatam ho jaati hai aurat ki? Aap jaisi soch rakhne waalo ke khilaaf aaj harr ladki ko apni awaaz uthani padegi our utha bhi rahi hai... Mujhe kamzor naa samajna main ladki hoon lad sakti hoon (Do I have no right to stay happy? If divorced, should a woman die? Divorce is not the end of one’s life. Every girl needs to raise her voice against people with a mindset like yours. And, they are raising their voices. Do not think of me as weak. I am a woman and I can fight).”

