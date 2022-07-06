Wow! Kanika Mann finally hits this millstone on instagram, Check out

The diva was last seen featured in the MX Original series, Roohaniyat.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Kanika Mann is one of the most stellar actresses in the television industry. She is all set to be part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.  The diva is on cloud nine as she recently hit the milestone of 7 million fan following on instagram. Take a look at this picture. 

Kanika rose to fame with her acting chops in the Zee TV serial, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She has made a name for herself in the Hindi and Punjabi showbiz industries, thanks to her amazing talent and charisma. Her appearance in the show has piqued the interest of fans. 

Over the years, Kannika has captured the hearts of millions of people. She can put on any outfit since she is a fashionista setting perfect cues for her fans to set wardrobe goals. Fans are excited to see her performance the reality show.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 17:41

