Wow! Kapil Sharma celebrates his son Trishaan's birthday with a Spiderman-themed bash and a unique 2-tiered cake

MUMBAI: Within the Indian entertainment industry, Kapil Sharma is one of the multi-hyphenated figures. The 42-year-old became well-known in the entertainment industry as a producer, comedian, singer, and actor. The Kapil Sharma Show, his comedy and chat show, is the reason most people know Kapil.

In addition to his enormous success in the business globe, Kapil also enjoys great personal blessings. In 2018, he tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath. Together, the charming pair has a boy named Trishaan and a daughter named Anayra.

On February 1, 2024, Kapil and his spouse Ginni threw a birthday celebration for their son Trishaan, who was three years old. The devoted mother reshared posts from several individuals who attended their happy occasion on Instagram. Photos from the occasion make it clear that Kapil and Ginni planned a Spiderman-themed birthday celebration for their son, Trishaan.

In the photos and videos, Anayra was dressed in a stunning red frock with a white collar, while Trishaan, the birthday boy, was seen sporting a Spiderman outfit. Ginni looked stunning in a red-colored tiered dress, while Kapil wore a blue-colored half-sleeved shirt with beige pants.

Kapil and Ginni, a cute couple with two kids, were spotted slicing the delicious two-tiered Spiderman-themed cake. A caricature of the superhero was included on Trishaan's birthday cake, along with other figures. The venue of the celebration had multiple areas for kids to play throughout the festivities, along with a garland of red and blue balloons.

In the previous year, Kapil Sharma celebrated his darling son Trishaan's second birthday on his official Instagram account. The comedian posted a set of photos of his two kids on February 1, 2023.

The last one features Anayra and Trishaan cuddling up to the camera, while the other two show Kapil holding Trishaan and kissing his cheeks. Kapil wrote the post's caption, “Happy bday #trishaan, thank you for adding beautiful colours in our life, thank you for giving me these two priceless gifts my love @ginnichatrath.”

