Wow! Kapil Sharma celebrates his son Trishaan's birthday with a Spiderman-themed bash and a unique 2-tiered cake

The Kapil Sharma Show, his comedy and chat show, is the reason most people know Kapil. In addition to his enormous success in the business globe, Kapil also enjoys great personal blessings. In 2018, he tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath. Together, the charming pair has a boy named Trishaan and a daughter named Anayra.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 11:15
Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: Within the Indian entertainment industry, Kapil Sharma is one of the multi-hyphenated figures. The 42-year-old became well-known in the entertainment industry as a producer, comedian, singer, and actor. The Kapil Sharma Show, his comedy and chat show, is the reason most people know Kapil. 

In addition to his enormous success in the business globe, Kapil also enjoys great personal blessings. In 2018, he tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath. Together, the charming pair has a boy named Trishaan and a daughter named Anayra. 

(Also read:Must Read! The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma breaks his silence on why Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Ali Asgar quit his show)

On February 1, 2024, Kapil and his spouse Ginni threw a birthday celebration for their son Trishaan, who was three years old. The devoted mother reshared posts from several individuals who attended their happy occasion on Instagram. Photos from the occasion make it clear that Kapil and Ginni planned a Spiderman-themed birthday celebration for their son, Trishaan.

In the photos and videos, Anayra was dressed in a stunning red frock with a white collar, while Trishaan, the birthday boy, was seen sporting a Spiderman outfit. Ginni looked stunning in a red-colored tiered dress, while Kapil wore a blue-colored half-sleeved shirt with beige pants.

Kapil and Ginni, a cute couple with two kids, were spotted slicing the delicious two-tiered Spiderman-themed cake. A caricature of the superhero was included on Trishaan's birthday cake, along with other figures. The venue of the celebration had multiple areas for kids to play throughout the festivities, along with a garland of red and blue balloons.

In the previous year, Kapil Sharma celebrated his darling son Trishaan's second birthday on his official Instagram account. The comedian posted a set of photos of his two kids on February 1, 2023. 

The last one features Anayra and Trishaan cuddling up to the camera, while the other two show Kapil holding Trishaan and kissing his cheeks. Kapil wrote the post's caption, “Happy bday #trishaan, thank you for adding beautiful colours in our life, thank you for giving me these two priceless gifts my love @ginnichatrath.”

(Also read:Must Read! The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma breaks his silence on why Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Ali Asgar quit his show)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Sidharth Sagar Sunil Grover Shah Rukh Khan Jawan Gutthi Comedy Nights with Kapil Television Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhanak: Really! Arshi will not say anything more and walk out with her mother Shrishti
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Wow! Kapil Sharma celebrates his son Trishaan's birthday with a Spiderman-themed bash and a unique 2-tiered cake
MUMBAI: Within the Indian entertainment industry, Kapil Sharma is one of the multi-hyphenated figures. The 42-year-old...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: High Drama Unfolds as Imlie Slaps Agastya in Mandap
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Star Plus's Imlie, viewers are in for a riveting sequence as the wedding mandap...
Praises! Karan Singh Grover credits Bipasha Basu for helping him navigate Devi's health challenges; Says ‘My wife is a lioness’
MUMBAI: The actor Karan Singh Grover discussed his daughter Devi's health problems, which prevented him from working on...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Reeva's Mesmerizing Plan to Win Ishaan's Heart
MUMBAI : In the popular Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein (GHKKPM), a captivating love triangle unfolds with...
Spoiler Alert! Aankh Micholi: Malhar's Proposal Marks Last Day of Training for Rukhmini
MUMBAI : In the prime time Hindi TV serial Aankh Micholi on Star Plus, viewers are in for heartwarming moments as the...
Recent Stories
Karan Singh Grover credits Bipasha Basu
Praises! Karan Singh Grover credits Bipasha Basu for helping him navigate Devi's health challenges; Says ‘My wife is a lioness’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ashok
Experience the Grandeur of Pracchand Ashok on COLORS: A Love Story That Altered History's Path
Kashmira
Wow! Amber Dhara fame Kashmira Irani set to tie the knot with beau Akshat Saxena; Reveals marriage date
Abhishek
What! Did Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani shipper face a health crisis after the latter affirms 'Bhai-behen ka rishta' only’?
Shiv
OMG! Shiv Thakare is unrecognizable as he pranks people on street as scary beggar
Shahid
Indian Idol Season 14: Kya Baat Hai! Shahid Kapoor reveals about the first time he ever met Kumar Sanu
Arshad
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 : OMG! Arshad Warsi and Manisha Rani break down in tears as Sangeeta Phogat gets evicted from the show