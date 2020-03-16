Wow! Kapil Sharma looks unrecognizable in THIS his recent Instagram post, See post

MUMBAI: Popular comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram and shared his brand new look which is making his fans go bonkers and how along with the announcement of the new season of his popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show, while fans cannot contain their excitement Kapil is back with his show they are finding it very hard to digest this new look of Kapil Sharma. Kapil's this new look has got your attention and for all the right reasons.

Well, not only fans, but even Bollywood celebs are flabbergasted and dropping their shock over the picture. Kapil Sharma is looking uber cool in this new picture and one could have never imagined him this way.

The most grabbed reaction to Kapil's new look post was from Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana who praised the comedian's new look and even mentioned that one can not recognise him. He writes, " Waah. Can’t recognise". While Richa Chadha wrote. " Ye handsome ladka Kaun haiiiii".

Kapil Sharma had taken a sabbatical from his show to focus on his personal life. She had two kids back to back and didn't want his wife Ginni to take the burden alone. Amid handling his personal life, Kapil also did a few arty cinemas and one of them is Nandita Das' Zwigato.

Credit: BollywoodLife