WOW: Kapil Sharma talks about the bond between his mother and wife Ginni Chatrath on the Kapil Sharma Show!

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show keeps entertaining the audience by introducing celebrity guests on the show.

Recently, as Abhishek Bachchan is lauded for his performance in his upcoming project Bob Biswas, he, along with Chitrangada Singh joined Kapil on his comedy show. Kapil also talked with his mother, who sat in the crowd, during the broadcast.

(Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, and director Deevan Mujal to grace the show this weekend)

Kapil told Abhishek and Chitrangda that his mother had been urging him to marry, but now that he is, she no longer sits with her daughter-in-law, Ginni Chatrath, at home. His mother responded with a fantastic reply. "Bahu mereko baithne nahi deti, mai kya karu) What am I supposed to do)?" Her response makes the audience laugh out loud.

"Wo kehti jaldi jaao show pe. Wo jaldi suit nikaal deti hai, pehle hi. Aise hi kardi aa (She tells me to go for the show, even picks out my outfits for me. That's what she does)," she tells everyone, leaving Abhishek and Chitrangda in splits.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! The Kapil Sharma Show gets an EXTENSION for these many months)

Credit: DNA