Wow! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash give a sneak peak on what are their plans for New Year ’s Eve

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

Karan has always been vocal about his love and feelings for Tejasswi Prakash.

Now the couple has given the fans an insight about how they would be celebrating their New Year’s Eve.

The two are going on a road trip to a secret destination which is unknown and they have kept it as a secret.

In the video Tejasswi is showing what she is having in the car and how excited she is for this trip.

Karan complains about his lady love that she has packed so much luggage and food that he has re – arrange it and also said that they will eat the food and get fat.

Well, there is no doubt that the two give major couple goals and they have a massive fan following and are loved by one and all.

On the work front Karan was seen hosting “Tempatation Island” whereas Tejasswi was seen as the main lead in Naagin Season 6.

