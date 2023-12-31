Wow! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash give a sneak peek into their plans for New Year’s Eve

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television and they have a massive fan following. Now, the couple gives a sneak peek into what they are up to on New Year’s eve.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 19:45
Karan

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

Karan has always been vocal about his love and feelings for Tejasswi Prakash.

Now, the couple has given the fans an insight about how they would be celebrating their New Year’s Eve.

The two are going on a road trip to a destination which is unknown as they have kept it a secret.

In the video, Tejasswi shows what she is eating in the car and how excited she is for this trip. 

ALSO READ : BB 15: OMG! Karan Kundra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March, takes his astrologer's prediction seriously?

Karan complains about his lady love that she has packed too much luggage and food that he had to re – arrange it. He also says that they plan to eat food and get fat.

Well, there is no doubt that the two give major couple goals and have a massive fan following. They are loved by one and all.

On the work front, Karan was seen hosting “Tempatation Island”, whereas Tejasswi was seen as the main lead in Naagin Season 6.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : BB 15: OMG! Karan Kundra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March, takes his astrologer's prediction seriously?

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Voot Colors TejRan love couple iconic couple powerful couple TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 19:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Abhishek Chauhan on what made him say ‘Yes’ for the character in Cubicles, “To be honest I was not offered this role…”
MUMBAI: Upcoming Sony LIV web series titled Cubicles season 3 has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was...
Exclusive! Komal Sachdeva on working with SRK in Dunki, “I did not know that he has such strong work ethics”
MUMBAI: We have seen and loved the actress Komal Sachdeva in different projects. Currently, the actress is getting some...
OMG! Did Shah Rukh Khan purposely let Dunki be his final release of the year? Let's take a look at his supposed plan to conquer the box office
MUMBAI: Remember back in 2018 when Zero flopped, and everyone started talking about how Shah Rukh Khan’s career was as...
OMG! Malaika Arora's solo appearances adds fuel to the rumours of her break-up with Arjun Kapoor, take a look
MUMBAI: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are once again grabbing eyeballs and this is the second time this separation...
Celebrations! From Anushka Sharma to Kriti Sanon, this is how celebs are celebrating their time as the year is coming to an end
MUMBAI: The year 2023 is about to end soon and as we are coming to the end of the year, we can see how our favourite...
Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma finally breaks silence on her ex – boyfriend Rahul Sharma, who claims to have been married to her; reveals the real reason for their break up
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most loved and celebrated actress of television.She rose to fame with her...
Recent Stories
Komal
Exclusive! Komal Sachdeva on working with SRK in Dunki, “I did not know that he has such strong work ethics”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya
Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma finally breaks silence on her ex – boyfriend Rahul Sharma, who claims to have been married to her; reveals the real reason for their break up
Malaika Arora
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Sreerama Chandra amazes everyone with his performance in heels
Malaika Arora
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah Khan praises Shiv Thakare, saying, “Today, Shiv danced with his deepest emotion”
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Farah Khan gifts this special thing to Shiv Thakare as he purchases a new home in Mumbai
INDIAN IDOL SEASON 14
Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu take you on a nostalgic ride of the nineties
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Indian Idol winners Salman Ali and Pawandeep Rajan to perform with Sreerama Chandra in the upcoming episode