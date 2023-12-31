Wow! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash give a sneak peek into their plans for New Year’s Eve

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

Karan has always been vocal about his love and feelings for Tejasswi Prakash.

Now, the couple has given the fans an insight about how they would be celebrating their New Year’s Eve.

The two are going on a road trip to a destination which is unknown as they have kept it a secret.

In the video, Tejasswi shows what she is eating in the car and how excited she is for this trip.

Karan complains about his lady love that she has packed too much luggage and food that he had to re – arrange it. He also says that they plan to eat food and get fat.

Well, there is no doubt that the two give major couple goals and have a massive fan following. They are loved by one and all.

On the work front, Karan was seen hosting “Tempatation Island”, whereas Tejasswi was seen as the main lead in Naagin Season 6.

