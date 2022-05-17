Wow! Karan Kundrra confirms his marriage with Tejasswi as he fans asks him what is the name they need to address Tejasswi

Karan Kundrra confirm to a fan that he would be getting married with Tejasswi when a fan asked him what they should be calling him
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 14:43
tej-karan

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name #TejRan and they love the chemistry they share.

During the game, one must have seen how Tejasswi and Karan were strong players in the initial days of the show and then when the track of their love story began their game fell down and many celebrities who came on the show did advise them to get back on track before it’s too late.

Post that in the last few weeks of the game the two pulled up their stockings and bounced back in the game and were among the top three contestants of the show.

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.

Now post Bigg Boss, Tejasswi began to shoot Naagin 6 and the actress didn’t have much time to spend with Karan or her family members.

( ALSO READ : BB 15: OMG! Karan Kundra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March, takes his astrologer's prediction seriously?

Karan has been very  active on his social media accounts and recently he took the question and answer round with his fans where he was asked about what the fans should address Tejasswi as should they call her “ Laddo Kundrra or Tejasswi Kundrra”.

To which the tha actor said that “As long as its Kundrra any name would be fine because at the end she will come to my place only”

The two have a massive fan following and the fans love watching them together.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : OMG! TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra to star in a music video together?

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 15 Omung Kumar Salman Khan Voot Endemol Colors The Big Picture reality shows Jay Bhanushali KARAN KUNDRAA Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Asim Riaz Pratik Sehajpal Tejasswi Prakash Vidhi Pandya Shamita Shetty Miesha Iyer Ishaan Sehgal Afsana Khan Vishal Kotian Simba Nagpal Neha Bhasin Raqesh Bapat Devoleena RAJIV ADATIA TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 14:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: Love is the Air! Aryan saves Imlie from Jyoti’s conspiracy
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Plans and Plots! Ruhi’s plan works, Rudraksh wears clothes matching with Preesha’s clothes
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Super Sexy! Here's a proof that Pallavi Kulkarni is the hottest Mom in the Television Industry, Deet inside
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Anubhav Sinha's next project is a coming of age film helmed by Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana director Ratnaa Sinha ; co-produced by Zee Studios, the film starring Preet Kammani, Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar releases on August 19, 2022
MUMBAI: Even as his next directorial Anek is building steam with the audience and netizens alike, filmmaker Anubhav...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Must Watch! Anubhav reveals their honeymoon destination, Gungun shocked
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Must Watch! Agastya beats up Yug, Meera points a gun at Bulbul
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Recent Stories
Anubhav
Anubhav Sinha's next project is a coming of age film helmed by Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana director Ratnaa Sinha ; co-produced by Zee Studios, the film starring Preet Kammani, Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar releases on August 19, 2022
Latest Video