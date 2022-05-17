Wow! Karan Kundrra confirms his marriage with Tejasswi as he fans asks him what is the name they need to address Tejasswi

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name #TejRan and they love the chemistry they share.

During the game, one must have seen how Tejasswi and Karan were strong players in the initial days of the show and then when the track of their love story began their game fell down and many celebrities who came on the show did advise them to get back on track before it’s too late.

Post that in the last few weeks of the game the two pulled up their stockings and bounced back in the game and were among the top three contestants of the show.

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.

Now post Bigg Boss, Tejasswi began to shoot Naagin 6 and the actress didn’t have much time to spend with Karan or her family members.

Karan has been very active on his social media accounts and recently he took the question and answer round with his fans where he was asked about what the fans should address Tejasswi as should they call her “ Laddo Kundrra or Tejasswi Kundrra”.

To which the tha actor said that “As long as its Kundrra any name would be fine because at the end she will come to my place only”

The two have a massive fan following and the fans love watching them together.

