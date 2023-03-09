Wow! Karan Kundrra opens up on how he set foot into the showbiz, reveals the person who discovered him

Popular actor Karan Kundrra has achieved remarkable success in the entertainment industry. He made his debut in the entertainment industry in 2008 with a show titled Kitani Mohabbat Hai, which became an instant hit with the audience.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 22:37
KARAN KUNDRRA

MUMBAI: Popular actor Karan Kundrra has achieved remarkable success in the entertainment industry. He made his debut in the entertainment industry in 2008 with a show titled Kitani Mohabbat Hai, which became an instant hit with the audience. 

Also read - Wow! This is when Karan Kundrra will shift to his new abode in Mumbai's Bandra

He gained popularity for his role as Arjun Punj and gained a massive fan following. With a charming on-screen presence and diverse acting skills, he's earned a devoted fan base. But did you know how Karan stepped into the entertainment industry and became this massive star?

While talking to Curly Tales, Karan Kundrra shared how he entered the showbiz world. The Bigg Boss 15 fame recalled how Ekta Kapoor got him to Mumbai and said, "She's the one who got me hear. She saw me on Facebook. I had sent her a friend request. She sort of got Balaji to get in touch with me and she asked me if I wanted to be an actor. I had started a call center and it was successful so I left that and came to Mumbai. That was 15 years ago."

In the same interview, Karan spoke about his upcoming film and talked about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash.

Karan played unique roles in numerous shows such as Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Aahat, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Teri Meri Love Stories, and more. 

The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film Horror Story and later appeared in other movies like Mubarakan, 1921, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. He even showcased his hosting skills by anchoring several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Love School seasons 1-4.

Karan was also one of the gang leaders in reality shows like Roadies 14 and Roadies Rising. In 2021, Karan acted for a short period in Rajan Shahi's hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He then participated in the Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 15 and won hearts with his genuine personality. 

Also read - Wow! This is when Karan Kundrra will shift to his new abode in Mumbai's Bandra

Post his stint in Bigg Boss 15, Karan was seen hosting the popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Karan was last seen essaying the role of Veer in the popular fictional show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

Karan Kundrra Kitani Mohabbat Hai Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Tere Ishq mein Ghayal Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 22:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Karan Kundrra opens up on how he set foot into the showbiz, reveals the person who discovered him
MUMBAI: Popular actor Karan Kundrra has achieved remarkable success in the entertainment industry. He made his debut in...
Stunning! From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: These Bollywood celebs are very superstitious, seek blessings at the temple before the release of their films
MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs are highly superstitious and even somewhat religious when it comes to the premiere of their...
Wow! Jiya Shankar confesses her love, take a look at who it is directed towards
MUMBAI: Renowned actress Jiya Shankar has been in the spotlight due to her participation in the Indian reality series,...
Whoa! Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious Dubai beach villa with a private pool, remote control garage, cost this staggering amount
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry, and whatever he does makes it to...
Wow! Rannvijay Singha goes down the memory lane, recalls winning Roadies 1, take a look at his pictures with Hrithik Roshan
MUMBAI: Rannvijay Singha is among the well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry who rose to fame after...
What! “Small Films will disappear”, Anurag Kashyap reveals his film Gangs of Wasseypur was taken down from cinemas to make place for Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger
MUMBAI:  Anurag Kashyap is a talented filmmaker who has given us gems like Gangs of Wasseypur, Manmarziyaan, Dobaaraa,...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Stunning! From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: These Bollywood celebs are very superstitious, seek blessings at the temple before the release of their films
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rannvijay Singha
Wow! Rannvijay Singha goes down the memory lane, recalls winning Roadies 1, take a look at his pictures with Hrithik Roshan
Gautam
Woah! Gautam Vig reveals his experience using a real gun for his recent action sequence, read more
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Really! Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals her brother was not happy when she married Shahnawaz Sheikh
ram
Whoa! How the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain famed Ram Kapoor lost 30 kgs leaving his fans stunned with his physical transformation
Khushboo Kamal
Exclusive! Barrister Babu actress Khushboo Kamal ropes in for for May I Come in Madam Season 2
Sumit
Exclusive! Sumit Arora roped in for May I Come in Madam Season 2