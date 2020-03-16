WOW! Karan Kundrra owns a plush flat in Mumbai and has paid THIS whopping price for it; celebs like Sonakshi Sinha and Prithvi Shaw reside here

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is all over the news after his successful stint in Bigg Boss 15. The actor's stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house was full of ups and downs.

However, Karan grabbed maximum attention from the viewers for his romance with co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash. The duo has been the talk of the town ever since then.

Karan and Tejasswi are madly in love and don't leave a chance to flaunt their love in front of the world. From frequent public appearances to partying and hanging out together, Karan and Tejasswi paint the town red. The ardent viewers fondly refer to them as TejRan.

We all know that Karan is known for his lavish lifestyle. The actor recently bought a plush apartment in one of the posh areas of Mumbai - Bandra.

Bandra is a hub for many popular Bollywood celebs who reside in luxury apartments in the high rises. Karan has bought a flat in one of the most happening high rises of Mumbai for a whopping amount.

According to reports, the actor has paid a whopping 14 crores for the apartment. What's more interesting is that the building already has a lot of Bollywood celebs who have lavish abodes.

Karan will now be a neighbour to Bollywood actors like Sonakshi Sinha, who already has luxury flats in this building. Her flat's value is 14 crores. Arjun Kapoor also had an apartment here, which he sold for a whopping 16 crores.

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw paid 10.5 crores for a flat in the same building, which measures 2,209 sq. ft. along with a terrace of 1,654 sq. ft. Last year, Faraz Malik, son of minister Nawab Malik, spent 9.95 crores on buying an apartment on the 19th floor of the building called 81 Aureate.

Karan already owns a home in Mumbai, where he currently resides. We often see him hanging out with his lady love over there. Fans hope to see Karan settle in his new apartment with Tejasswi soon.

