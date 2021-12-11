WOW: Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu come together to fight BODY SHAMING; “I am on social media to inspire, not impress,” says Teejay!

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Siddhu are very happy in their personal life and they are a perfect family.

Bodyshaming has become quite common these days and now Karanvir and Teejay both have joined a fightback movement.

(Also Read: CONGRATULATIONS: Kratika Sengar ANNOUNCES her PREGNANCY!)

Sharing about them being trolled and their thoughts, Teejay shared, “I am on social media to inspire, not impress. I am a very real and relatable person, which is why so many people follow me. Perfections are catalogs. I don't want to get stuck in a catalog. Let's not forget that I am a mother. Sometimes we are so busy and messy. People even had a problem when I was sitting beside a poolside on Karva Chauth. But mind you, I too fasted and we (Karanvir Bohra) and we saw the moon together. Trust me, I am not an overtly glamorous girl- just minimal makeup and a bit of kajal. I am not going to cheat myself. I don't want to put out an image of mine. I am putting out myself on social media. People have issues if you are dusky, skinny, fat or even pale..”

KAranvir added, “The first thought that came to my mind was: Mind your own business. There are elements who give us publicity in return but they don't matter to us.”

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read:HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Karanvir Bhora, Dalljiet Kaur, Teejay Siddhu and others wish Shweta Tiwari’s son Reyansh as she celebrates his 5th birthday!)

CREDIT: TOI